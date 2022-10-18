Applications Open for Welsh Community Projects to Win up to £100,000 Funding from Centrica

Centrica is inviting community groups and social enterprises across Wales to apply for grants of up to £100,000 through its Energy for Tomorrow (EfT) social impact fund.

Launched in 2007 to support the UK’s transition to net zero, the fund encourages the development of initiatives within local communities that deliver affordable, accessible and sustainable energy solutions for everyone.

Welsh organisations, non-profits, charities and social enterprises have the opportunity to receive critical funding to advance their projects, along with financial and business management support.

Applicants have until Friday 4th November to submit their entries, when a shortlist of 10 projects will present their ideas to a panel of senior judges, with up to six being awarded funding.

Since Energy for Tomorrow’s inception, more than 25 projects across the UK have benefited from funding of over £4 million.

The social impact fund derives revenue from the feed-in tariffs of solar panels installed by British Gas on more than 250 schools across the UK. The solar panels save each school almost £2,500 each year, collectively offsetting 12,000 tonnes of CO2.

Energy for Tomorrow Programme Manager, Sarah Wright, said:

“We are very excited to see the initiatives that come forward in this round of applications, and to support their efforts to help those most in need in these difficult times. “It’s more important than ever that we continue to support communities across Wales and the rest of the UK, at the same time as creating sustainable solutions that will help us achieve net zero.”

Examples of organisations to successfully secure funding in the past have included Bristol-based C.H.E.E.S.E (Cold Homes Energy Efficiency Survey Experts), which uses innovative thermal imaging surveys to show how homes could be better insulated at a low cost.

To find out more and to apply, visit www.centrica.com/sustainability/energy-for-tomorrow/