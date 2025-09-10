Applications Open for South Wales Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) Programme 2025

Businesses in the Swansea region looking to grow within the offshore renewable energy sector are invited to apply for the 2025 Fit For Offshore Renewables (F4OR) South Wales programme.

The 12–18 month programme provides supply chain support, tools, and guidance to help companies succeed in the offshore renewable energy market, both domestically and globally.

F4OR is open to organisations that have identified offshore renewable energy as a strategic growth opportunity. Previous experience in the sector is not required, making the programme accessible to a wide range of companies in the Swansea region looking to expand into this fast-growing industry.

The programme is jointly funded by The Crown Estate and the Swansea Bay City Deal.

Businesses interested in applying or learning more can submit an expression of interest via the F4OR website: Fit for Offshore Renewables Programme | F4OR | ORE Catapult

Additional funding and support opportunities for companies entering the offshore wind sector are available through the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership: Funding Opportunities – Offshore Wind Growth Partnership.