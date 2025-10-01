Applications Open for Second Round of Cardiff’s Grassroots Music Venue Fund

Cardiff Council has announced a second round of funding for the city’s grassroots music venues, building on the success of initial funding last year which saw nearly £200,000 awarded to independent venues across the capital.

The ‘Cardiff Grassroots Venue Fund’ offers capital grants of up to £7,500 to help venues become more financially and environmentally sustainable, with strategic projects exceeding £7,500 also considered.

Made possible by support from the UK Government alongside income generated through last summer’s series of outdoor concerts at Blackweir Fields, the fund forms part of the council’s work to put music at the centre of the city’s future development.

The first round of funding helped enabled established venues including Clwb Ifor Bach, Porters, Chapter Arts Centre to invest in equipment and accessibility improvements. It also supported emerging spaces like Paradise Garden, The New Moon, and The Canopi.

Esther and David at Paradise Garden, one of the independent venues who have benefitted from Cardiff’s Grassroots Venue’s Fund.

Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said:

“Cardiff’s grassroots venues are the beating heart of our music scene. They nurture local talent, bring communities together, and make our city a more exciting place to live. This second round of funding is about helping these spaces thrive, so they can continue to inspire and support the next generation of Welsh artists.”

The announcement comes as the city prepares for the return of the Cardiff Music City Festival – a two week-long celebration of gigs, happenings, talks, installations and pop-ups, supported by Welsh Government and Cardiff Council and taking place in venues across Cardiff.

Applications for funding are open until 31 December 2025. For full eligibility criteria and guidance, visit the Grassroots Venue Fund page.