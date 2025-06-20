Applications Open for Second Meat Minds Programme

The Meat Minds programme is now open for applications from people working in Wales’ red meat supply chain.

Launched last year, Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) said it had received an extremely positive response to the initiative and is on the look-out for its second group of recruits.

Successful applicants will be given exclusive access to the latest industry insight and professional expertise during themed sessions and from a personal mentor. They will enjoy opportunities to develop their knowledge and understanding of all aspects of the supply chain, from farm to fork, and forge new connections.

HCC’s Producer and Processor Senior Officer Lowri Thomas said:

“We are pleased to offer this unique opportunity again this year to young and enthusiastic individuals. Members could be farmers, processors, butchers, retailers, chefs – or anyone involved in the red meat supply chain between the age of 21-35. They must be passionate about red meat production and promotion, interested in research and development and keen to see developments within the industry.”

Participants will need to commit to a total of six days – five themed days and one other spent with an assigned mentor in the workplace. They will benefit from numerous networking opportunities and industry know-how from guest speakers. As a group, they will be expected to work collectively on an industry focused project of their choice to produce results that will benefit the industry.

Lowri added:

“We have very much enjoyed working with a great group of people this year and look forward to providing the next group with a whole host of worthwhile experiences.”

2024-2025 group member Dafydd Walters said:

“We’ve had opportunities to meet people from within the sector and make valuable connections. We’ve heard from a dietician, we’ve touched on marketing, on nutrition, animal health and the environment, we’ve gained a real perspective of the red meat supply chain. The programme has been unique and a fantastic experience.”

Daniel Owen is also a member of the first group. He said:

“We have met with several retail representatives as well as scientists and organisations that have taught us everything from farm to fork. The programme provides you with invaluable experience in the fact that you meet leaders within the industry and get to create connections with like-minded individuals your age.”

The deadline to apply for the second round of Meat Minds is 5pm on Wednesday 2 July. The application form can be downloaded from the HCC website.