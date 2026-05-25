Applications Open for Scheme to Inspire Next Generation of Farming Entrepreneurs

Applications are now open for the 2026 Agri Academy.

The Agri Academy and Junior Academy aim to inspire and equip the next generation of farming entrepreneurs in Wales. Participants benefit from an intensive programme of training, mentoring, and support across three residential sessions, including an overseas study visit. The experience encourages personal growth, networking, and idea sharing.

Sophie Hughes from Wrexham was part of the 2025 cohort and believes: “Young farmers are the future of the industry. Technology, genetics, and research will continue to improve over time, and it is important we all continue to utilise and drive our businesses forward.”

Sophie farms 66ha and a further 36ha of rented ground, running a 100-cow dairy herd of mainly British Friesians. The herd calves all year-round and graze for seven to eight months, supplying milk to Müller on a conventional contract. The system is shifting towards rearing replacement heifers and finishing some beef calves. She also manages a flock of 200 commercial Texel-cross ewes, lambing in late January to target early spring markets.

Sophie applied for the Farming Connect Agri Academy in 2025 after returning home to work full-time on the family farm, having previously worked in an accounts role. The programme offered valuable opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and expand her network, supporting both her personal and business development. She went on to win the Agri Academy challenge at the end of the programme.

Having found the experience highly beneficial, Sophie plans to take part in further Farming Connect programmes in the future. The most valuable aspect for Sophie was the openness of the farms visited, allowing her to gain practical knowledge and take ideas back to implement at home. The programme broadened her understanding of farm diversification, including the steps and challenges involved.

It also strengthened her public speaking skills, boosting her confidence to challenge perceptions and reflect critically on her own business performance, supporting improvements in profitability and sustainability.

Networking was equally important, providing the chance to connect with skilled farmers, share ideas, and push each other forward. Since completing the Agri Academy, Sophie has secured additional land through an FBT agreement, enabling her to expand the business.

She has also joined a dairy discussion group, undertaken financial benchmarking and helped identify areas for improvement within the business. She plans to introduce herbal leys this autumn to help tackle drought conditions and improve summer forage supply.

Visits to successful farms across Wales and England gave her renewed focus on analysing performance and profitability, encouraging greater self-awareness and reflection on strengths and weaknesses.

Sophie has also embraced innovation and sustainability by introducing new technology to improve efficiency and reduce workload, with a strong focus on enhancing sustainability over the next 12 months.

The trip to Japan was a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experience, with excellent hosts and the chance to travel across the country and immerse in the culture.

It offered significant personal development, helping Sophie identify improvements for her own business, with ongoing support from Farming Connect. The Agri Academy has also made her more confident and outgoing, enabling her to spot and take opportunities that benefit her business.

Sophie described her experience as “educational, enjoyable and transformative” and encourages others to apply this year.

“I would highly recommend applying. It is not only a fantastic opportunity to visit excellent business in the UK and abroad to gather ideas to implement into your own business but also a great way to meet some likeminded individuals from across Wales who will become great friends.”

Einir Davies, Head of Lifelong Learning, Future Generations and Succession at Mentera which delivers the Farming Connect programme, said:

“Last year, we attracted a record-breaking number of applications. As the farming sector continues to evolve, investing in people has never been more important. The Agri Academy supports individuals to develop the skills, resilience and fresh thinking needed to build sustainable, profitable farm businesses for the future. It is a unique opportunity to step back, reflect, and return with renewed focus and direction.”

The application window for 2026 applications will close at midnight on Sunday, 14 June. Further information and how to apply can be found HERE.