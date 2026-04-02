Applications Open for RWAS Rural Leadership Programme 2026-‘27

Aspiring leaders from across Wales’ agricultural and rural sectors are being encouraged to take the next step in their personal and professional development.

Applications for the Rural Leadership Programme 2026–27, supported by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS), are now open and close at 4pm on Thursday, April 23.

Download an application form here and submit by email to: alison.harvey@ruraladvisor.co.uk .

Following in the footsteps of current RWAS Ambassador Teleri Haf Thomas, who completed the programme in 2024, the RWAS is calling on ambitious individuals to seize this fully funded opportunity to develop confidence, expand networks and shape the future of the industry.

The programme, which supports a cohort of up to 12 delegates, offers a unique blend of personal development, leadership training and industry engagement. Participants gain valuable skills in communication, media handling and management, while building connections with key figures across the agricultural sector.

Through a series of immersive sessions held across the UK, including visits to Cardiff and London, delegates will meet influential leaders and organisations, explore new perspectives and challenge their own ambitions.

Reflecting on her own experience, ambassador for the feature county Brecknock, Teleri said:

“There’s no doubt that without the Rural Leadership Programme, I would not have found the confidence or momentum to step forward and apply for the ambassador role with the society. “The programme pushed me outside of my comfort zone and gave me the confidence to consider opportunities I might not have before. In fact, it was on the journey home from the final session in London which left me with a real sense of achievement that I made the decision to apply. “The programme offers a unique opportunity for anyone passionate about the agricultural industry in Wales to learn from and challenge industry leaders, while also reflecting on and stretching their own ambitions, both personally and professionally. “Being surrounded by people who all wanted to make a difference, whether in themselves or in their professional roles and day-to-day work life, created a real sense of drive and momentum that’s hard to replicate.”

The selection day will be held on Thursday, April 30, where candidates will be required to attend an introductory session at the Royal Welsh Showground.

Successful candidates will be invited to the Royal Welsh Show awards ceremony on Monday, July 20, where the successful candidates for the 2026-27 RWAS Rural Leadership Programme will be announced.

Key sessions will take place in May, September and next January. Participants who complete the programme will be presented at the 2027 Royal Welsh Show’s awards ceremony and receive a prestigious certificate of achievement.

“I feel very privileged to be the facilitator for this programme and I’m looking forward to this year,” said Alison Harvey from Rural Advisor. “If you have any questions about the application, I’d be very happy to chat, so please do get in touch.”

The programme is fully funded thanks to a generous legacy from the late Mr N. Griffiths and match funded by the Glamorgan County Advisory Committee.

The RWAS is seeking individuals who are passionate about the future of agriculture in Wales and ready to commit fully to the programme.