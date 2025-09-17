Applications Open for Net Zero Newport Decarbonisation Programme

Businesses in Newport are being encouraged to apply for the Net Zero Newport Decarbonisation Programme, which offers free energy-saving advice and match-funded grants to support projects that reduce energy costs and cut carbon emissions.

The programme aims to support growth in Newport’s low carbon economy and contribute to the city’s journey to net zero by 2050. A total fund of £250,000 is available, with grants covering up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs, up to a maximum of £30,000 per business.

Support available includes:

Free on-site technical advice to explore low carbon projects.

Match-funded grants towards project implementation.

Funding for contractors, consultants, equipment, and installation costs linked to energy efficiency and renewable energy technologies.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME).

Own or occupy buildings within the Newport City Council area.

The programme cannot support individuals, households, landlords, public sector organisations, primary and secondary agriculture businesses, or legally constituted voluntary or community organisation or registered charity

The Net Zero Newport Decarbonisation Programme is funded by the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

For more information or to apply, email netzero@newport.gov.uk and visit the Net Zero Newport Decarbonisation Programme webpage here.