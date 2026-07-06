Applications Open for First Welsh Beer Prize

Applications are now open across Wales for the inaugural Welsh Beer Prize, which aims to toast the work of the best brewers the country has to offer.

Open to independents and commercial breweries, the awards are inviting brewers to put forward their lagers, ales, stouts and sours to compete to be crowned the best in Wales.

The contest is free to enter, and applications are open until July 20. The shortlist will be announced in mid-August before an award ceremony to be held at Ffos Caerffili in September.

Comedian and actor Mike Bubbins is the first judge to be announced and will be hosting the awards evening. Bubbins, who famously has his own full pub at home, is currently on set filming the third series of the BBC comedy Mammoth. He said he had three goals in life – to make people laugh, to make his family proud, and to find the best beer in Wales.

Mike said:

“I’d like people to join us at Ffos Caerffili this September where we’ll be celebrating Welsh breweries, Welsh brewers, and trying our very best to find the best beers in Wales. It’s a dirty job, but someone's got to do it…”

There are seven categories to apply for: Lagers (including pilsners and helles), non-alcoholic, pale ales (including IPAs and hazies), traditional ales (including bitters and real ale), stouts (including porters and darks), specialities (including sours and festival brews), and high alcohol (over 8%).

Welsh Beer Prize co-founder Gareth Jones said the awards were designed to help people recognise homegrown Welsh beers and encourage them to shop local. He said:

“There’s so much pressure on breweries and the hospitality sector more broadly right now, but we have a thriving community of breweries in Wales that we should be proud of. We wanted to organise these awards to put a spotlight on breweries, big and small, up and down the nation, and help consumers identify those breweries when they’re looking to buy local.”

Tom Williams, co-founder and owner of Lockup Bottle Shop, said it was important that smaller independent brewers got the chance to compete with the more established companies. He said:

“With new pubs and breweries seemingly closing every other week, I think it’s important to put a spotlight on the amazing brewers we have on our doorstep. We hope the Welsh Beer Prize is an opportunity to showcase the fantastic beer we produce in Wales and give smaller breweries a platform to promote their quality amongst the big players in the industry. We want to see quality, Welsh beer thrive, and really champion home grown brews.”

Breweries can apply now at welshbeerprize.com