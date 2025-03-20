Applications and Nominations Open for Fintech Awards Wales 2025

The highly anticipated Fintech Awards Wales 2025 is officially inviting applications and nominations.

Now in their fifth year, the awards celebrate the outstanding individuals, teams and companies driving the growth and innovation of the fintech sector in Wales.

With 15 diverse categories, including Fintech for Good, New Product, Start-Up, and Fintech Company of the Year, the Fintech Awards Wales aim to provide a platform to highlight the transformative achievements within Wales' dynamic fintech community. This year, Confused.com returns as the headline sponsor of the awards.

Matt Hyde, founder of the Fintech Awards Wales, said:

“The fintech sector continues to be a leader in technological innovation, and the Fintech Awards Wales play a pivotal role in recognising and celebrating the people and companies who are making an impact. I’m thrilled to open the application and nomination process for 2025, and I’m confident we’ll witness remarkable talent and groundbreaking contributions this year.”

Steve Dukes, CEO of Confused.com, said:

“The Welsh fintech industry has real momentum, and it’s important that we continue to highlight and celebrate this. These awards not only give great companies within our ecosystem recognition, they also showcase the incredible and increasing talent within South Wales. “It’s an opportunity for us to come together, share what we’re learning and achieving, and see how we can push the ecosystem to the next level. We’re delighted to be supporting Welsh fintech again this year.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning Rebecca Evans said:

“We are proud of the world class finance sector we have fostered in Wales, with FinTech Awards Wales providing a fantastic opportunity to spotlight and celebrate the wealth of talent we have here. “I encourage everyone to nominate those teams and individuals that are driving positive change and achieving success in this thriving industry, which is an important part of the stronger, more prosperous Welsh economy we are delivering.”

The deadline for entries is May 9 2025 and the awards ceremony will be held on September 5, 2025, at Tramshed, Cardiff.

This year’s distinguished panel of judges includes Andrew Probert (Founder of Admiral Insurance), Mark Walker (Editorial Director, The FinTech Times), Mark Evans (Group Chief Information Officer at SMS Plc), and Louise Brett (Chair of the Judging Panel, former Vice Chair of Deloitte and NED).

For more information on the Fintech Awards Wales and to apply or nominate: visit www.fintechawardswales.com