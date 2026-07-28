App Drives Rapid Growth for Building Society

Seven out of ten customers who are using Monmouthshire Building Society's new app have never banked with the Building Society before, according to its latest data.

The Building Society has also seen the volume of new accounts opened via the app increase, with a growth of 24%, with a 3% increase in the Building Society's savings balance. It has also attracted a younger demographic to the Building Society.

The app has also helped Monmouthshire Building Society broaden its geographical reach. Before the app launch, the Building Society's customers were concentrated near to its branches or agencies in south Wales or the south West, but the app has expanded its reach with customers now logging on from as far away as the Outer Hebrides to the Kent coast.

Kristy Maloney, Head of Savings at Monmouthshire Building Society, said:

“A year on from the app launch it is great to see that it has done what we wanted it to do, introduce our products to a wider market and allow our customers to manage their money more easily. “This app has also significantly improved our onboarding experience, with customers now being able to open an account in minutes.”

Kristy added: