Anwyl Partnerships Reveal Ambitious Growth Plans For 2021

Anwyl Partnerships, specialists in the provision of residential land and build developments, has revealed ambitious growth plans for the year ahead, with turnover expected to increase by a further 20%, coupled with the recruitment of 15 additional team members.

The firm has remained steady in the face of the many challenges brought on through the pandemic and continued to remain operational throughout 2020 whilst staff adapted to a new way of working on site, in the office and at home. Anwyl Partnerships begins this year with a £50 million order book including its largest contract to date, a £25million project to deliver affordable homes and an extracare facility in Rock Ferry, Wirral for Torus.

Partnering with housing associations through the North West and North Wales, the businesses’ land-led approach has led to further expansion across both regions. In order to facilitate this immediate and planned growth, Anywl Partnerships will take on additional 15 staff with roles ranging from site management to office support.

Tom Anwyl, Managing Director of Anwyl Partnerships explained: