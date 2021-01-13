Anwyl Partnerships Reveal Ambitious Growth Plans For 2021

Anwyl Partnerships, specialists in the provision of residential land and build developments, has revealed ambitious growth plans for the year ahead, with turnover expected to increase by a further 20%, coupled with the recruitment of 15 additional team members.
The firm has remained steady in the face of the many challenges brought on through the pandemic and continued to remain operational throughout 2020 whilst staff adapted to a new way of working on site, in the office and at home. Anwyl Partnerships begins this year with a £50 million order book including its largest contract to date, a £25million project to deliver affordable homes and an extracare facility in Rock Ferry, Wirral for Torus.
Partnering with housing associations through the North West and North Wales, the businesses’ land-led approach has led to further expansion across both regions. In order to facilitate this immediate and planned growth, Anywl Partnerships will take on additional 15 staff with roles ranging from site management to office support.
Tom Anwyl, Managing Director of Anwyl Partnerships explained:
“Last year was exceptionally difficult for everyone which saw all sectors of industry affected in different ways. As a construction based enterprise, we had to adapt quickly, introducing and navigating our way around many new processes and practices that includes the way we communicate, plan and engage. I’m proud to say that our teams managed this transition incredibly well, demonstrating huge resilience, professionalism and support for each other.
“During these challenging times, we managed to successfully hand over a number of key projects whilst securing several new schemes including Rock Ferry and Halton Court, a 119-unit residential scheme in Runcorn for Onward Homes and Magenta Living, amongst others. We are already negotiating several other projects that would increase turnover by a further £20million for this year alone and look forward to sharing further details imminently.
“We recognise this growth as being a huge achievement, particular under these conditions , and begin the new year with strong optimism despite the current lockdown. We welcome moves by government to allow construction sites to remain open and will continue to operate a safe environment for all. With the vaccine roll out now underway, we like so many of us, do so a light ahead and a way through and will continue to remain steadfast and resilient in our wider approach, embracing the many positives a new year has to offer.”