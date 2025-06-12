Anwyl Hosts Work Placements for Women Exploring Construction Careers

Work experience placements for women have been hosted on Anwyl construction sites as part of a drive to diversify the workforce and encourage new talent.

Anwyl Homes took part in the Women into Home Building programme, organised by the Home Builders Federation, and offered work experience at various sites across the North West and North Wales.

The three-week programme aims to encourage and support more women to explore leadership careers within the industry. It includes a week of funded online training and insight sessions, offering foundational knowledge in site management; followed by a two-week work experience placement, providing direct exposure to industry operations and leadership responsibilities.

Nobu Ndebele, who took part in the programme at Anwyl’s Dalton Fields development in Chorlton, said:

“I was looking for a fresh challenge and new direction after maternity leave. I want a fulfilling, hands-on career where each day feels meaningful and rewarding. I was inspired to apply for the Women into Home Building programme by the idea of helping build homes for real families.”

For Soudabeh Davoudabadi, who’s relocated to the UK from Iran, the scheme offered a pathway into the UK construction industry.

“I want to bring my international experience to a UK-based role and grow professionally. The placement was an opportunity to refresh, update and align my skills with UK industry practices,” Soudabeh, who took part in the programme at Whittle Brook Park in Heywood, explained.

Another participant who was based at Anwyl’s Priory Gardens development in Burscough for her placement said she wished she’d found something similar 10 to 15 years ago and was now looking to land a fulfilling role in construction.

Launched in January 2023, Women into Home Building has successfully supported candidates through introductory training and hands-on work experience, with many gaining employment within the industry.

Lauren Humphreys, head of HR at Flintshire-based Anwyl, said:

“The Women into Home Building programme is a fantastic scheme and we’re proud to have been able to host three placements under the initiative. It’s a great way for women to gain an insight into potential career opportunities in site management. We have women working in every department of the business including as architectural technicians, buyers and in the sales and marketing department, all with potential for career progression.”

