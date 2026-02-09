Anwyl Homes Launches First Rotational Graduate Scheme

Anwyl is searching for its first participants on a new two-year graduate scheme to develop the next generation of homebuilding talent.

The family-owned housebuilder is recruiting two trainees to join the inaugural intake for its new rotational graduate programme, with one role based at its Ewloe head office in Flintshire and the other at its Lancashire headquarters in Chorley.

Open to graduates from all degree disciplines, the programme will see successful candidates rotate across every department of the business over two years.

From land acquisition and planning through to construction, sales, customer service and HR, graduates will gain hands-on experience across the full lifecycle of homebuilding.

Founded more than 95 years ago as a joinery firm, Anwyl Homes has grown into a leading regional housebuilder, delivering around 800 new homes each year across the North West and North Wales.

Graduates on the scheme will be supported with structured mentoring, professional development and formal industry training. At the end of the two-year programme, participants will move into a permanent role within one of Anwyl’s departments.

Lauren Humphreys, head of HR at Anwyl Homes, said:

“This is an exciting milestone for Anwyl as we launch our first ever rotational graduate training scheme. “Our new graduate roles offer an opportunity to experience every part of the business, learn from our experienced teams and gain an in-depth understanding of how homes are designed, built and brought to market. We’re looking forward to welcoming two graduates who are keen to grow their skills with us. “As a family-run business, we’re passionate about investing in people and paving the way for our trainees to have successful, long-term careers.”

Applications are open until March 1, 2026. Further information can be found on Anwyl Homes’ careers page.