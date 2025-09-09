Annual Report Highlights Cardiff’s ‘Strong Progress Towards Stronger, Fairer, Greener City’

Cardiff Council says a year of “bold progress, innovation and resilience” is demonstrated in a new report measuring its performance against its Corporate Plan priorities.

The Annual Well-being Report for 2024/25 demonstrates how the council is delivering on its promise to build a build a Stronger, Fairer and Greener Cardiff, with significant achievements across all seven Wellbeing Objectives set out in the 2024-27 Corporate Plan, despite ongoing financial and demand pressures facing public services, it says.

The council said the statutory annual review details “record-breaking exam results, pioneering social care models, major green milestones and economic growth”.

It will be considered by Cabinet at its next meeting. The local authority said it was “the product of a rigorous self-assessment process, informed by citizen feedback, scrutiny and independent review, ensuring transparency, accountability, and a clear focus on continuous improvement”.

The council said key highlights from the report include:

Education excellence: Cardiff’s young people continue to outperform the Welsh average in GCSE and A-Level results, with sustained investment in new schools and specialist provision ensuring every learner has the opportunity to succeed.

The Council achieved an 18% reduction in operational emissions (excluding procurement), advanced major sustainable transport and energy projects, and saw Cardiff recognised as one of the UK’s top 10 cities for clean air. Staff and equality: The council maintained its place as a Top 100 employer in the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index, the highest placed Welsh local authority, and staff surveys show high levels of pride and satisfaction.

The report also acknowledges ongoing challenges, including rising demand in Children’s and Adult Services, the acute housing emergency, and a projected budget gap of £122 million over the next four years.

The council is responding with a new change programme focused on service transformation, financial resilience, and continued improvement in key statutory services, it said.

Leader of Cardiff Council, Cllr Huw Thomas, said:

“This report shows that Cardiff has strong foundations, clear priorities, and a dedicated workforce who are delivering a Stronger, Fairer, Greener city for residents and visitors. “We are proud of the progress made, but we are realistic about the challenges ahead. Our focus remains on building on these achievements to ensure a stronger, fairer and greener future for the capital.”

Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation & Performance, Cllr Chris Weaver, said: