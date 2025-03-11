Annual Figures Show Headline Changes in Red Meat Trade Trends

Trends underlying the red meat trade figures released for 2024 reveal likely and significant impacts on both beef and lamb domestic and export market dynamics in the future.

Recently released UK trade figures are the focus for this month’s Hybu Cig Cymru-Meat Promotion Wales’ (HCC) Market Bulletin.

They show UK beef production increased by four per cent while sheep meat production declined by seven per cent in 2024. The rise in beef production was driven by a three per cent increase in total throughput, while the number of sheep and lambs processed fell by eight per cent compared to 2023 data.

“These changes in domestic production, recorded by Defra, have directly impacted the availability of meat for export and contributed to notable shifts in red meat trade dynamics in 2024,” commented Glesni Phillips, HCC’s Intelligence, Analysis & Business Insight Executive.

HMRC figures indicate UK sheep meat exports totalled around 79,500 tonnes, down some six per cent from 2023. However, the total value of these exports rose by seven per cent, reaching £582.8 million.

“This was likely due to strong UK and global farmgate prices,” said Glesni. “Subdued volumes are possibly a result of tight domestic supplies, with production falling by seven per cent in the UK to 266,500 tonnes. “Despite this, export levels in 2024 were higher than both 2022 and 2021. Exports to both the EU and non-EU markets fell, with Ireland and Germany seeing the largest decreases in tonnage.”

UK imports of sheep meat surged by forty per cent on the year, reaching 67,880 tonnes – the highest level since 2018.

“This was driven primarily by increased imports from New Zealand – up 14,300 tonnes – and Australia – up 6,500 tonnes,” said Glesni. These two markets now account for 86 per cent of UK sheep meat imports, up from 78 per cent in 2023. “The rise in imports reflects lower prices from the Southern Hemisphere along with the new Free Trade Agreements, a tight domestic supply and record level deadweight prices in the UK. Imports have grown in order to meet demand – which has spiked around key religious festivals,” observed Glesni.

Further HMRC data identified the UK exported nearly 113,000 tonnes of beef during 2024, a nine per cent year-on-year increase. The total value of these exports grew by 16 per cent, reaching £567.2 million.

“This growth was largely driven by increased shipments to France, Canada, and the Netherlands,” said Glesni.

Ireland remained the top destination for UK beef but its share dropped from 34 per cent in 2023 to 29 per cent, with a seven per cent decrease in imports to 32,500 tonnes. UK beef imports also rose during the year, with volumes up eight per cent to 240,700 tonnes. The value of these imports increased on the year by 11 per cent, reaching to £1.4 billion. Ireland remained the main supplier and the volume of Irish beef imported grew by 13 per cent. Shipments from both New Zealand and Australia also saw growth and accounted for almost 50 per cent of volumes from non-EU countries.

Export data for the year showed the total value of red meat (fresh/frozen) exports from Wales reached £277.4 million – nine per cent higher than a year earlier. Beef exports were also estimated to be nine per cent higher, reaching almost 16,000 tonnes, with their value also rising by 16 per cent. For sheep meat, domestic supply constraints led to a seven per cent decrease in export volumes to an estimated 27,200 tonnes.