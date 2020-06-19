Announcement About Shine Night Walk in Cardiff

Organisers of Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk in Cardiff regret to announce the exciting night-time event is cancelled for 2020.

The charity has taken the difficult decision to withdraw all 14 Shine 10K walking events across the UK this year to protect the country’s health as restrictions on mass gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

This includes Shine Night Walk Cardiff which can no longer take place on Saturday October 17. Participants who have already signed up will be contacted directly by the charity.*

Cancer Research UK expects to see its fundraising income decline by up to 25 per cent in the next financial year as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cassandra Miles, Cancer Research UK spokesperson in Wales, said:

“We remain tirelessly committed to making progress for people affected by cancer but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital. We simply will not be able to continue funding our life-saving work without it. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part in Shine in the past and hope their support will continue. Last year an amazing £110,666 was raised at Shine Cardiff. It was a night to remember as people took to the city’s streets in a fun and inspirational parade of light to raise money for life-saving research. It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that it won’t be taking place this year. The safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff is however essential. “We hope Shine Night Walk will be back for 2021 in Cardiff. But the battle against cancer never stops. That’s why we’d love to invite people to consider taking on their own socially distanced Shine walk and help raise funds.”

People can visit shinewalk.org and sign up free for the latest news and updates on how to take on their own Shine walk. Organisers are also inviting participants to join the Shine Walk Your Way community by sharing photos and videos on social media using the hashtag, #ShineWalkYourWay

Around 19,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in Wales.** But the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies entirely on the public’s generous support. The charity was able to spend nearly £4 million last year in Wales on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research.

Money raised through Shine Night Walk Cardiff helps to make long-term research and pioneering clinical trials possible, leading to new tests and kinder treatments that help save the lives of more men, women and children across Wales. Shine participants can choose to support one of 13 different areas of scientific research. These include prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancer and leukaemia. Or they can simply give their backing to Cancer Research UK’s overall work.

For more information, visit www.shinewalk.org