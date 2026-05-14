Anglesey to Consult on Potential Visitor Levy

The Isle of Anglesey County Council has agreed to hold a public consultation on whether it should introduce a visitor levy.

Welsh legislation which received Royal Assent in September 2025 allows councils across Wales to charge a fee to overnight visitors from April 2027. All funds must be reinvested locally to support tourism.

Councils will decide how money raised can be used for tourism-related expenses – such as improving toilets, footpaths, beaches, visitor centres and activities. The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) will collect and manage the levy for councils.

Anglesey's Full Council has agreed to invite views on a potential levy from residents, businesses, visitors and partner organisations through a consultation process. It will aim to gain a greater understanding of local opinion, potential impacts and any concerns before any future decision is considered.

The Council’s report highlights a number of potential benefits, including:

Providing additional funding to help maintain visitor facilities such as footpaths, toilets and car parks

Supporting sustainable tourism and reducing pressure on communities and the environment

Opportunities to invest in projects that enhance the island’s cultural assets and promote the Welsh language

However, the report presented to councillors also recognises potential challenges and concerns, including:

The possible impact on tourism businesses, particularly smaller accommodation providers

Uncertainty around how visitors might respond to an additional charge

The need to ensure that any revenue raised is transparent, additional and clearly linked to tourism benefits

Council Leader and Economic Development portfolio holder, Councillor Gary Pritchard, said:

“Tourism is an integral part of our economy and identity, but we also know it brings challenges that are felt very differently across our communities and seasons. “This consultation is about listening carefully to those views – particularly from local businesses, residents and the communities most affected by visitor pressures – before any conclusions are drawn.”

He added:

“No decisions have been made, and the purpose of consulting is to ensure that any future approach, if one is taken at all, is based on local evidence, local priorities and informed discussions.

Anglesey’s Head of Regulation and Economic Development, Christian Branch, said:

“From an economic development perspective, it’s important that we fully understand both the potential opportunities and the risks for the Island before any decisions are taken. “The evidence on visitor levies shows that impacts can vary significantly depending on local context, visitor behaviour and how any revenue is used. This consultation will help us test that evidence against Anglesey’s specific economy, business landscape and seasonal tourism patterns, and ensure that a wide range of voices are reflected in the analysis.”

The council said that details of the consultation, including how and when people can take part, will be published shortly.