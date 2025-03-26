Anglesey Tidal Energy Project Shortlisted for Green Energy Awards

Morlais tidal energy scheme has been shortlisted for the prestigious Green Energy Awards in the Net Zero Energy Developer category.

Operated by Menter Môn Morlais Ltd and a subsidiary of the social enterprise, Menter Môn, this recognition highlights Morlais' innovative approach to renewable energy and its commitment to delivering local economic and environmental benefits. This is the only project from Wales to reach the final stage.

The Green Energy Awards aim to highlight innovative technologies and companies that are making a real impact in the low-carbon energy sector – showcasing those leading the shift to cleaner energy systems.

As the largest consented tidal stream energy scheme in Europe, once operational Morlais will have a generating capacity of 240MW of low-carbon electricity. With the construction of the landfall substation complete, and work ongoing to strengthen grid connections, the first turbines are expected to be deployed off the coast of Holyhead in 2026.

John Idris Jones is the Chair of Menter Môn Morlais, Ltd. He said:

“Being shortlisted for this prestigious award is a fantastic achievement for Morlais. It’s a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of everyone involved in the Morlais project. “The project is about more than just generating clean energy – it’s about promoting sustainability, boosting the local economy, creating jobs, and strengthening supply chains. We are also setting new standards in marine conservation, using cutting-edge technology to monitor local wildlife. Reaching this stage is an exciting milestone, and it further strengthens our commitment to making a positive impact on our community and beyond.”

The awards are organised by Regen, a not-for-profit organisation that helps shape the future of clean energy by providing expert advice, research, and policy influence. The awards ceremony will take place in Bristol on March 27th – bringing together decision makers, businesses and stakeholders from across the green energy sector.

Menter Môn Morlais has received support and funding from Welsh Government, NDA (Nuclear Decommissioning Authority), Ambition North Wales and the Isle of Anglesey County Council.