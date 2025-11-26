Anglesey Sees Strong Growth in Community Sport and Wellbeing Through Môn Actif

Anglesey Council’s leisure service, Môn Actif, has continued to champion participation, health and wellbeing with a varied range of activities.

Across Anglesey’s leisure centres and community activities, over 300,000 visits were recorded between April and October 2025.

Key initiatives include:

School holiday sports camps, community sports camp and Family Fun Days – including hundreds of food provisions supporting children across Anglesey.

New assets in Llanerchymedd & Parc Lôn Las.

New projects in partnership with Holyhead Town Council – including bike track restoration with £22,000 from Gogledd Cymru Actif and Anglesey Council.

Community water safety programme and School Swim Safe scheme.

Leadership Skills Foundation scheme launched with young people gaining new sports-related qualifications.

Launch of the new Medrwn and Actif Môn Youth Support Scheme.

Nineteen new Gold Young Ambassadors appointed on Anglesey.

Gave some Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi pupils the opportunity to meet Gareth Bale at his Festival of Sport in Newport.

Targeted support has also been provided to underrepresented groups, with more than £35,000 being distributed to projects supporting women and girls in sport, and £40,000 being distributed to clubs and organisations focusing on being more inclusive.

Council staff have also benefited from British Sign Language training, further reflecting the service’s commitment to inclusive provision.

These activities follow a busy period for Môn Actif, which included the Anglesey Show and the Môn Actif 2025 Sports Awards.

Weekly classes continue to support older adults through the 60+ scheme, including falls prevention, lifestyle, and dementia-specific sessions.

Partnership working remains central to Môn Actif’s approach. Numerous local sports clubs are progressing through the Insport accreditation pathway, supported by strengthened collaboration with regional and national organisations that aim to widen opportunities and tackle inequalities in participation.

Môn Actif is also implementing a new place-based approach, aligned with the Gogledd Cymru Actif model. Place-based working focuses on the environments in which people live and the barriers they may face to accessing physical activity, sport and movement.

It encourages collaboration between local organisations, public services, businesses, and community members to develop solutions that reflect local strengths and priorities.

Leisure Portfolio Holder, Councillor Alun Roberts, said:

“Promoting health, wellbeing and equality is at the heart of the Council’s vision for Anglesey. The success of these programmes demonstrates what can be achieved when we work closely with schools, clubs, partners, and communities. We are proud of the progress being made and we will continue to build on this momentum.”

Anglesey Council’s Môn Actif Sports Development Manager, Barry Edwards, added:

“Our progress so far shows the power of partnership working on Anglesey. By joining forces with our partners and stakeholders, we’ve been able to reach an incredibly diverse range of people. Creating equal opportunities is at the core of what we do, and we will continue to break down barriers so that every resident has the chance to benefit from sport, health and wellbeing activities.”

This work contributes directly to the council’s Social Care and Wellbeing Strategic Objective, as set out in the Council Plan 2023–2028. By investing in preventative, inclusive and community-focused services, the council aims to deliver healthier, safer and fairer communities – helping residents live independent and fulfilling lives.