Anglesey Sea Zoo: What’s your Net Zero Journey?

Anglesey Sea Zoo is a unique aquarium with over 40 tanks displaying the best of British marine wildlife, showcasing and conserving fascinating creatures from around the coasts of the UK.

In this short video, Frankie Hobro, the Director and Owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo talks about the positive impact that going Net Zero has had on the business. Explaining how important the change has been for both staff and visitors.

Needing to run water 24/7, Anglesey Seaside Zoo choosing to go Net Zero was a fundamental and sustainable choice; allowing the business to save on their water expenses whilst also helping them attract new visitors.

To find out how going Net Zero could benefit your business, please attend the North Wales Mersey Dee Net Zero Conference 2021 on the 20th May 2021. Book your tickets today at: www.eventbrite.co.uk