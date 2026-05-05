Anglesey Rum Co Wins Gold at International Competition

Llanfairpwll Distillery is celebrating major success at the London Spirits Competition 2026, with its Anglesey Rum Co range securing Gold, Silver and Bronze medals against international competition.

Leading the results, Llanddwyn Spiced Rum achieved 92 points and a Gold medal, placing it among the highest scoring British rums in this year’s competition.

Across the full range:

Gold (92 points) – Llanddwyn Spiced Rum

Silver (86 points) – Skerries Dark Rum

Bronze (84 points) – South Stack Golden Rum

The London Spirits Competition is recognised for its focus on quality, value and packaging, judging spirits not only on taste but on how they perform commercially in real-world retail and hospitality settings.

Rob Laming, founder of Llanfairpwll Distillery, said: