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5 May 2026
Food & Drink

Anglesey Rum Co Wins Gold at International Competition

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Anglesey Rum

Llanfairpwll Distillery is celebrating major success at the London Spirits Competition 2026, with its Anglesey Rum Co range securing Gold, Silver and Bronze medals against international competition.

Leading the results, Llanddwyn Spiced Rum achieved 92 points and a Gold medal, placing it among the highest scoring British rums in this year’s competition.

Across the full range:

  • Gold (92 points) – Llanddwyn Spiced Rum
  • Silver (86 points) – Skerries Dark Rum
  • Bronze (84 points) – South Stack Golden Rum

The London Spirits Competition is recognised for its focus on quality, value and packaging, judging spirits not only on taste but on how they perform commercially in real-world retail and hospitality settings.

Anglesey Rum

Rob Laming, founder of Llanfairpwll Distillery, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to see our rum recognised on an international stage. What makes this competition particularly meaningful is that it reflects how spirits perform in the real world — not just how they taste in a judging room.

 

“From day one, our focus has been on creating genuinely Welsh rum, made entirely here on Anglesey from cane molasses. To see that approach validated with a Gold medal and strong scores across the range is a fantastic result for us.”



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