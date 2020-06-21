Anglesey Park and Share Facility Nearing Completion

Works on a new park and share facility to ease traffic congestion on Anglesey is nearing completion

Ruthin-based Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK was appointed by Isle of Anglesey County Council to deliver the project, near Gaerwen, which is set to improve journey times and subsequently benefit the environment.

The scheme, awarded to Jones Bros for an original sum of £600,000, is funded through Welsh Government Local Transport Fund. The facility comprises of 109 parking spaces adjacent to junction 7 of the eastbound carriageway of the A55 North Wales expressway near the £20m Menai Science Park.

The area is designed to encourage road users and commuters to use these new facilities to leave their vehicles and share transport to their destination as well as combatting parking in undesirable locations, sometimes known as fly parking.

Jones Bros contracts manager Mike Davies said that despite challenges presented through COVID-19, everyone worked together to overcome them.

He said:

“We’re really excited to be nearing completion on this scheme, which will help improve connectivity and reduce congestion around the Isle of Anglesey. “Builds like this are important to communities in the region and as a North Wales-based firm, we understand the positive impact they have. “We have adhered to government social distancing regulations by installing additional canteens and providing regular training and communications on best practice. We have also employed a full-time cleaner on site. “Our hardworking team carried out earthworks, drainage, pavement and footway construction.. We also liaised closely with residents to minimise disruption during scheduled traffic management near the site entrance. “Everything has gone well and we will be returning in the Winter season to complete the remaining planting and finishing works.”

Cllr Bob Parry, Highways Portfolio Holder said

“We welcome the progress Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has made in the delivery of this new facility, which will encourage car-sharing amongst commuters. “We hope the facility will also reduce the high volume of parking problems in nearby residential areas. Jones Bros has done well to minimise delays and deal with issues associated with difficult ground conditions and COVID-19. “All relevant social distancing and national building guidelines were followed to ensure the project was not delayed despite the COVID-19 crisis. “We would also like to thank Welsh Government for their financial support towards this scheme.”

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros’ leadership team consists of members of the second and third generations of the founding family. It employs more than 400 people.

The company is currently working on contracts in various sectors including highways, flood and marine defence, waste management and renewable energy around the UK.

The company runs an award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which has produced more than 40 per cent of its current workforce, with many of its senior managers having started out as apprentices or in a trainee role. It has recruited more than 100 apprentices during the past three years.

For more information, visit www.jones-bros.com