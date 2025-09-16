Anglesey Nuclear Jobs Fall to Record Low Amid Calls for Commitment to Wylfa Newydd

Anglesey County Council has echoed concerns raised by the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) about the decline of Wales’ nuclear sector and the “urgent need” for a new development at Wylfa.

The council said it “noted with concern” that the number of nuclear jobs on Ynys Môn has fallen to a record low of just 307 – less than half the 795 recorded in 2015 – despite Wylfa being widely recognised as the UK’s premier site for new nuclear development.

Council Leader and Economic Development Portfolio Holder, Councillor Gary Pritchard, said:

“The sharp decline in nuclear jobs on Ynys Môn has been worsened by repeated delays by UK Government to secure a new project at Wylfa. At its peak, the former Magnox station provided more than 1,400 good-quality jobs before decommissioning began in 2015, with communities across North Anglesey heavily reliant on that employment. “The loss of other large employers such as Rehau and Octel in Amlwch has only deepened the economic challenges of the past two decades. With limited opportunities available, many working-age residents – often Welsh speakers – have left with their families, leaving behind an ageing population and increasing pressure on an already fragile local economy.”

He concluded:

“The NIA’s 2025 Jobs Map underlines what we have consistently said and lobbied for: a new nuclear development at Wylfa – whether at GW or SMR scale – is essential to the future prosperity of our Island, especially in North Anglesey. “Coincidentally, September 15 marks five years since Hitachi announced its withdrawal from the Wylfa Newydd project. In the years since, Anglesey has heard many words but seen little progress. What is needed now from the UK Government is not further promises or false dawns, but firm decisions, clear timescales, and real delivery. The people of Anglesey deserve concrete action and a plan they can trust – not more false hopes.”

Anglesey’s Chief Executive, Dylan J Williams, added:

“Anglesey faces challenges that cannot be addressed by the council and public sector alone. Securing major private sector investment will be essential, and a new nuclear project at Wylfa represents the single greatest opportunity to deliver long-term, transformative change for the area. “What we now require from the UK Government is certainty – a clear commitment that development will go ahead at Wylfa. That clarity will allow us to plan confidently, engage with our communities, and provide the assurances they rightly expect. At the same time, it is vital that any new project safeguards what makes Anglesey unique, including our Welsh language and culture, while creating a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Alwen Williams, Chief Executive of Ambition North Wales, said:

“Wylfa represents one of the most significant strategic opportunities not just for Anglesey, but for the whole of North Wales. The loss of nuclear sector jobs over the past decade has left a real gap in our regional economy, but it has also reinforced the importance of securing a new development at this site. “A new project at Wylfa has the potential to create hundreds of high-quality jobs, strengthen supply chains, and give confidence to communities that have seen too many promises come and go. It would also provide the clean, secure energy that the UK needs for the future, while helping North Wales maintain its position at the forefront of the low-carbon economy. “What is needed now is certainty and commitment from UK Government so that, together with our partners, we can deliver the investment and opportunities that our communities deserve.”

The county council is calling on the UK Government to work with the Welsh Government, the NIA, the local authority, and other key partners to bring forward a new nuclear project at Wylfa “without further delay”.

It says that close collaboration with the county council “will be essential to ensure the project delivers maximum benefits for local communities, bringing skilled employment opportunities to Anglesey”.