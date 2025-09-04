Anglesey High Streets Transformed Through ‘Paint the Town’ Initiative

Anglesey’s high streets are undergoing a visual transformation thanks to the ‘Paint the Town’ initiative, developed and delivered by Môn Communities Forward (MônCF) with support from Anglesey County Council.

In 2024/25, the project enhanced the exterior appearance of 60 buildings across the Island. A further 80 properties are set to benefit during 2025/26, bringing the total number of improved town centre exteriors to 140.

Rita Stewart, MônCF Chief Executive, explained:

“Our Paint the Town project was born from the belief that a fresh coat of paint and general tidying up can make a real difference to how people feel about their towns. Beyond improving appearances, it helps create spaces where people enjoy spending time and feel proud of.”

She added:

“The vibrant, colourful buildings contribute to a positive atmosphere and can help kickstart the revitalisation of our high streets.”

Launched as a pilot in 2024, the scheme initially focused on Holyhead and Amlwch. Following its success, the 2025 programme continues work in those towns while expanding into Llangefni, where two rows of properties are currently receiving a facelift.

To ensure maximum impact and cost-effectiveness, the scheme prioritises prominent groups of adjoining high street properties. Several local painting and scaffolding contractors have been employed to deliver the work.

Close collaboration with property owners and local Town Councils has also been vital in delivering the successful project.

Anglesey County Council Leader and Economic Development Portfolio Holder, Councillor Gary Pritchard, said:

“I very much welcome the initiative and the excellent work MônCF and their local contractors are delivering. “It’s clearly making a visible difference to the appearance and attractiveness of our high streets and directly supports our commitment to support the economy and local businesses to grow and prosper, which is outlined in the Council Plan.”

The scheme is funded through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns placemaking programme, administered via Anglesey County Council.