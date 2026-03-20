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20 March 2026
Economy / Infrastructure

Anglesey Freeport Moves into Delivery Phase as Partners Sign Key Agreement

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L-R – Claire Hughes MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, UK Government; Dylan J Williams, Chief Executive, Anglesey Council; Cllr Gary Pritchard, Anglesey Council Leader; Professor Paul S Spencer, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research) Bangor University; Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy & Planning, Welsh Government; Jo Stevens MP, Secretary of State for Wales, UK Government; and Aled Jones-Griffith, Chief Executive Officer, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai.

Anglesey Freeport has reached a major milestone with the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the UK Government, Welsh Government and Isle of Anglesey County Council.

The agreement unlocks £25 million in funding and enables the Freeport to progress towards full operational status by Spring 2026.

The Freeport will act as a significant economic catalyst for Anglesey and North Wales, driving investment, supporting skilled employment, and strengthening the island’s position in low‑carbon energy, advanced manufacturing and innovation. Preparatory work, including governance, tax site designations and engagement with landowners, is already well underway.

Councillor Gary Pritchard, Leader of the Isle of Anglesey County Council, said:

“Anglesey Council is pleased to sign the Freeport Memorandum of Understanding because it represents a major milestone in delivering new economic opportunities for the island. The agreement confirms a shared commitment with both governments, and Stena Line to establish a Freeport that can attract investment, support innovation, and create skilled jobs for local communities.

 

“Securing seed capital is especially important, as it allows essential early work to begin and demonstrates confidence in Anglesey’s strategic potential. With this foundation in place, the Council with other partners can accelerate plans that strengthen the island’s role in energy, manufacturing, and trade, helping drive long‑term prosperity across Ynys Môn and North Wales.”

Ian Hampton, Executive Chair of Stena Line UK, added:

“We welcome the approval of Anglesey Freeport’s memorandum of understanding with the Welsh and UK governments. This announcement marks the start of Anglesey Freeport’s operational stage, following the work undertaken to date to secure Freeport status, finalise our business cases, and prepare our tax sites for investment.

 

“We are grateful to the UK and Welsh Governments for their ongoing support and will continue to work with both governments and all Freeport partners to deliver our vision of providing jobs and economic growth for Anglesey and North Wales, while protecting the Welsh language and culture.”

Anglesey’s Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams, said:

“This brings together all partners behind a shared commitment to deliver new opportunities, investment and skilled jobs for our communities.

 

“The MoU provides the framework we need to work effectively with both Governments, Stena Line and other partners as we look ahead with confidence to the delivery phase later this year. Anglesey Freeport represents a significant opportunity, and today’s formal agreement strengthens our ability to realise those ambitions.”



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