Anglesey Farmers Showcase Success Through Share Farming Partnership

Two Anglesey farmers have hailed the success of a scheme which has enabled them to work together in a joint venture.

Martyn Owen, 34, met Wil Griffiths, 63, through Farming Connect’s share farming programme – formerly called ‘Venture’ – now known as ‘Start to Farm.’ Their partnership has blossomed into a strong and productive business relationship, with both crediting the fully funded business, legal and financial support provided by Farming Connect as “invaluable.”

“We both set realistic goals from the start, knowing this would be a work in progress, not a ‘get-rich-quick’ situation,” said Martyn.

He described Anglesey farmer Wil Griffiths as “one in a thousand”.

For Wil, the arrangement has allowed him to remain living at his family farm, Bodragolwyn, and stay involved in its running while gaining time to explore other interests. For Martyn, it was a rare opportunity to step into a managerial role and help shape the future of a working farm.

After attending Coleg Glynllifon, Wil had built up the 130-acre coastal beef holding near Llangefni after his parents stepped back, renting additional land and expanding cattle numbers. However, approaching his 60s and with no family successors, he remembered the succession planning advice he received years earlier after attending a Farming Connect workshop. He registered the farm for the share-farming service and his search to find a new business partner began.

Finding the right individual was a challenge, especially given the scarcity of affordable housing on Anglesey. Martyn turned out to be an ideal match. He lived about 15 miles away, but he had experience, strong practical skills and shared Wil’s values and commitment.

Now approaching their fourth year in a joint venture, Martyn and Wil are already looking beyond their original five-year plan, with ambitious growth and development goals. Wil had previously rented out land, but with Martyn on board, he reversed this and reclaimed the acreage. Wil and Martyn in partnership have also rented a neighbouring farm with suitable winter housing, supporting Martyn’s plans to increase herd numbers.

Under their arrangement, Wil handles paperwork and farm records, while Martyn manages the day-to-day operations. Martyn continues to access numerous Farming Connect support services, all fully funded or subsidised by up to 80%, which has given him the confidence to lead several significant changes on the farm. These include the introduction of soil nutrient management planning, a new grazing strategy, updated water infrastructure, improved fencing and gateways, and a revised stocking regime – all with Wil’s full agreement.

Environmental stewardship and herd health are key to the farm’s operations. Soon after joining, Martyn arranged soil sampling through Farming Connect. This led to the application of lime where needed and this in turn reduced the amount of nitrogen applied, reducing costs. A rotational grazing system has boosted both the quality and quantity of grass grown with herd performance and productivity significantly improved. Martyn also planted 20 acres of kale as a winter feed crop, and as part of his rotation plan, reseeded for early spring with herbal leys and red clover, increasing protein in forage and enhancing soil fertility.

Wil’s aging Simmental bull was replaced with a younger Aberdeen Angus, known for easier calving and strong calf health. With Martyn living half an hour away and working part-time for another farmer, his introduction of a tight seven-week calving window and the installation of cameras in calving pens, enabled him to monitor remotely from his phone, which kept him informed 24/7. Most of the 50 plus largely outwintered suckler cows are Limousin, Belgian Blue or cross breeds. The calves are finished on farm before being sold.

In the early years, all profits were reinvested to build the herd and infrastructure. With those foundations now in place, financial pressure has eased, and the business continues to meet or exceed targets each year.