Anglesey Council Announces Llain Ddysg Housing Development

Anglesey County Council has announced the development of 14 eco-efficient homes in Niwbwrch (Newborough).

The new estate, to be known as Llain Ddysg, is being built on the site of the former primary school in the village. The development will provide a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses, alongside one-bedroom apartments.

All properties are being built to Welsh Government housing standards using timber frame construction and will achieve a high level of energy efficiency. Designed to be A-rated for energy performance, the homes will help reduce tenants’ energy costs while contributing to the Council’s commitment to lowering its carbon footprint.

The homes will be made available for social rent, with priority given to applicants who have a direct connection to the local community. They will be allocated to individuals and families currently registered on the council’s housing waiting list.

Construction has been awarded to a local contractor, and the properties are expected to be ready for tenants to move in during April.

As part of the development, pupils from nearby Ysgol Santes Dwynwen visited the site and designed health and safety posters, which have been displayed around the construction area to promote safe behaviour.

The council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Officer and Housing Development Officer also visited the school to speak with pupils about construction site safety and the importance of staying safe.

The name Llain Ddysg was chosen following a competition at the school, with the winning entry submitted by one of the pupils.

This development directly supports one of the key strategic objectives set out in the Council Plan 2023-28, namely ensuring that everyone has the right to call somewhere ‘home'. The council remains committed to working closely with the Welsh Government and partners, including registered housing associations, to respond to local housing challenges.

By identifying and addressing the island’s housing needs, the council aims to ensure the right homes are built in the right places and for the right tenures.

Anglesey Council’s Head of Housing, Ned Michael said:

“We are delighted to see progress on Llain Ddysg and to be delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes for local people in Niwbwrch. Developments like this are vital in helping us respond to housing demand on the Island, while also ensuring that our new homes meet modern environmental standards.

“Giving priority to those with a local connection helps strengthen communities and ensures that the benefits of this investment remain within the area.”

Cllr Carwyn Jones, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Community Safety, added: