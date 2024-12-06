Anglesey Council Adopts New Five-Year Leisure Strategy

Isle of Anglesey County Council has backed a new five-year strategy to improve health and wellbeing through its leisure service.

The new MônActif strategy 2024-2029 will focus on improving the offer of its four leisure centres and providing communities all over the island to live active and healthy lives, it said.

MônActif has already worked with numerous partners to hold leisure activities in communities which have proved extremely popular with children and young people, said the council. It added that these will continue over the coming years to ensure that residents of all ages can undertake activities to improve their wellbeing.

The new strategy demonstrates MônActif’s “integral role in ensuring the health and wellbeing of our communities”, the council said. It also focuses on the importance of adopting a preventative agenda, it added.

Executive members, who unanimously adopted the strategy, heard that it would also see all council departments working together to provide the best possible leisure service.

MônActif will also prioritise addressing childhood obesity with specific targeted activities as well as meeting the needs of an ageing population.

The strategy’s five main priorities will focus on:

Participation, Health and Wellbeing Developing the Workforce Managing leisure facilities Being Financially Sustainable Collaboration

Leisure portfolio holder, Councillor Neville Evans said:

“Firstly I’d like to thank staff from our leisure service – MônActif – for developing this ambitious and comprehensive strategy. We recognise the importance of continuing to invest in our leisure centres and providing our customers and residents with quality services which will help them stay fit and healthy and to age-well. “Our leisure centres welcomed over half a million users in 2023/24, with thousands more participants enjoying our pop-up community activities – so we understand the importance of these services to our communities. We have an exciting plan in place and our MônActif team will now look to deliver this prevention focused strategy over the coming years.”

Anglesey Council Leader, Councillor Gary Pritchard added:

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is vital to achieving a better quality of life and promoting independence on Anglesey.” “Our MônActif team provides leisure opportunities for young and old alike; and is an integral part of the council’s work in the community. Working alongside our key partners, this new strategy will help us achieve our vision to create an Anglesey that is healthy and prosperous where people can thrive.”

Anglesey’s Head of Regulation and Economic Development, Christian Branch, said: