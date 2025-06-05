Anglesey Boat Tour Operator Expands Fleet to Meet Rising Tourist Demand

A surge in tourism interest around Anglesey’s coastline has prompted a Holyhead-based fishing trip company to expand its operations, doubling its fleet and diversifying services to cater to a wider audience.

Owned and operated by local fisherman, Dave Jones, Anglesey Fishing and Boat Trips has seen a boom in business, supported by guidance from Business Wales.

Founded in July 2023, Anglesey Fishing and Boat Trips originally specialised in bespoke fishing excursions around the Anglesey coast.

The business started with a single vessel, The Upholder, but customer demand has quickly seen its offerings evolve to include a broader range of services, including sightseeing tours and private charters to the Isle of Man.

Within a year of launching, the company has expanded its fleet to include a second vessel, The Lophelia, the only enclosed rigid inflatable boat (RIB) in Wales.

Dave Jones, a lifelong fisherman, was encouraged by his wife, Amanda, who leveraged her skills as a procurement professional to promote the business online.

Sensing opportunities for growth beyond traditional fishing tours, the couple sought advice from Business Wales. The organisation’s tourism industry experts provided invaluable guidance, helping Dave diversify his services and gain confidence in expanding his business.

Dave said:

“I love being a fisherman and I think more people should have the chance to explore the beauty of the coastline that’s always supported me and my family. Customers agreed and we quickly felt there was room to grow and bring in new types of tours. Business Wales really helped us explore our options, and we were able to invest confidently in expanding the fleet and the types of trips we offer.”

The newest addition to the fleet, The Lophelia, is a significant step forward for Anglesey Fishing and Boat Trips. The boat, which seats 12 and offers an enclosed, weather-protected space for passengers, allows the company to offer private charters to the Isle of Man. These trips have already generated substantial interest, with advance bookings for popular events such as the TT Races, Southern 100, and the Manx Grand Prix.

Amanda Jones, who plays a pivotal role in the business’s operations, said:

“Dave has been a fisherman his whole life, and the natural progression was to expand our services when we saw so much interest in day trips. Business Wales helped us navigate the right path and gave us the tools to grow.”

Business Wales Adviser Svetlana Ross connected Dave with industry specialists, including Digital Adviser Euros Smith and Tom Burke, the Digital Innovation Manager at M-SParc, Wales’ first Science Park, to help the company improve its online presence.

The company’s latest offerings, including sightseeing tours to destinations like South Stack, Skerries, and Llanddwyn Island, have attracted a diverse clientele. With The Upholder continuing to host a variety of fishing experiences, including introductory and wreck fishing, the company caters to both seasoned anglers and tourists.

The expansion has been further fuelled by social media success. By participating in Business Wales courses, Anglesey Fishing and Boat Trips is now followed by thousands of people and customers eager to explore the beautiful waters surrounding Anglesey.

Amanda said:

“We knew that people wanted to see pictures, videos, and reviews before booking. Business Wales connected us with Euros, who’s helping us build an engaging online platform. Sharing content regularly had an immediate effect, as soon as people see what we have here, they want to explore it themselves.”

Looking ahead, Dave is optimistic about the company’s future. With plans to continue expanding and enhancing its digital presence, Anglesey Fishing and Boat Trips is poised to make waves in the Welsh tourism industry.

Svetlana Ross of Business Wales said: