Anglesey Based Hybrid Event Platform to Deliver International Summit

Wales Tech Week which takes place in March 2023 has appointed Haia, the Anglesey based tech start up and specialist hybrid event platform to deliver the summit for global delegates.

The event, which will showcase Welsh technology, its ecosystem and champion Wales as a centre of opportunity for emerging and enabling technologies, follows on from the successful virtual events in 2020 and 2021, where the festivals reached an audience of more than 4,500 people across 57 countries.

Wales Tech Week 2023 will take place over three physical days and ten virtual days through Haia, and give all who attend an interactive experience that brings together the global tech community to connect, collaborate and do business.

Avril Lewis, managing director for Technology Connected said,

“When choosing our event platform partner, we considered a number of international event management platforms. So, we are delighted to have chosen Haia, a Welsh based start-up to work with us to deliver Wales Tech Week 2023 in a very competitive hybrid event market. “Their platform not only provides us with an interactive space for our international delegates, it also allows our partners and exhibitors to connect with businesses anywhere in the world. The Haia platform will drive Wales Tech Week as a hybrid event, offering the best of worlds, fusing the benefits of technology with the power of people. With world-class speakers, exhibitions and demonstrations, Wales Tech Week is where technology meets opportunity. “As Wales’ leading technology network, being able to partner with Haia highlights the incredible talent, ingenuity and innovation that we have here in the technology industry in Wales. I am thrilled to be working with them over the coming months and to deliver a truly exceptional event in March.”

Tom Burke, CEO and co-founder of Haia, added,

“We are excited to be helping put Wales Tech Week 2023 centre stage on a global scale. It is going to be an incredible opportunity for us to not only showcase how our platform works, but to also work with Technology Connected to create a hybrid tech summit that offers an interactive and immersive experience for attendees. The event will shine a spotlight on how Wales is the tech place to be not only for start-ups like us, but also for multinational companies.”

Wales Tech Week will be held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Newport, South Wales from 20 to 23 March 2023. More information about the event, its partners and how to get tickets can be found at www.walestechweek.com