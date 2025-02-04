Anglesey Appoints New Director of Education, Skills and Young People

Isle of Anglesey County Council has appointed Aaron Cadwaladr Evans as its new Director of Education, Skills and Young People.

The Director of Education, Skills and Young People post forms an integral part of the County Council’s Leadership Team.

Aaron has served as previous served as Senior Manager (Secondary Sector) with the Authority since January 2020. He will take up his new post later this month.

He was educated at Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen, Caernarfon, before graduating in History at Bangor University, and then completing his Postgraduate Certificate in Education (Secondary) at Aberystwyth University.

Between 2001 and 2017, Aaron taught in secondary schools in Denbighshire and Gwynedd; and worked as a Schools Effectiveness Officer for Conwy County Borough Council before being appointed by Anglesey’s Learning Service.

Anglesey’s Education and Welsh Language portfolio holder, Councillor Dafydd Roberts, congratulated Aaron on his appointment.

Cllr Roberts said:

“The role of Director of Education, Skills and Young People is central to ensuring that children and young people on Anglesey can thrive and realise their long-term potential – one of our key priorities as a Council.”

He added:

“Aaron brings a great deal of experience to this important role and is a welcome addition to the County Council’s Leadership Team. I look forward to working with him and building on the fine work of his predecessor, Marc Berw Hughes.”

In his new role, Aaron will also play a key role in promoting children’s rights and improving young people’s skills, well-being and resilience.

Aaron added: