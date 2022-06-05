Anglesey Accountancy Firm Joins Forces with a Leading Name in the Sector

Lotti Summers Ltd in Beaumaris, Anglesey, is now part of Salisbury’s Chartered Accountants.

The move comes after Salisbury’s – based in St Asaph, Penmaenmawr and Ruthin – opened new offices in Menai Bridge.

Lotti grew up on the island and has spent more than 30 years in the industry; she and colleague Jess Massey are delighted to retain the company’s identity while uniting with the award-winning practice, led by Directors Aled Roberts, Jeremy Salisbury, and Jason Matischok.

“I look forward to this next chapter for the company and to being part of the team at Salisbury’s,” said Lotti. “We have worked non-stop throughout the pandemic and have incredible clients, but this gives me the opportunity to find more of a work-life balance and spend time with my daughter, Naya. “The Lotti Summers name will remain as the firm has been in Beaumaris for almost 20 years, so this is a platform to strengthen in partnership with Salisbury’s and grow together.” She added: “We were so busy as a business we had to turn clients away so with extra resources we can be there for even more people and continue to deliver a first-class service.”

Aled says the collaboration is “a perfect fit at the perfect time” and is delighted to welcome them to the group.

“From an administrative perspective especially, we can lighten the load and focus on further expansion,” he added. “Following the opening of our Menai Bridge office earlier this year the move demonstrates our commitment to North Wales and clients across the region. “Our ethos is on development of staff and always trying to improve, and by increasing our footprint we can continue to provide clients with a high-quality offering that retains the personal touch. “We are all excited for the future and looking forward to working together.”

With more staff set to join Salisbury’s Chartered Accountants, their workforce will be more than 35-strong by the autumn.

Jason said:

“This new partnership with Lotti Summer reinforces our focus on finding the right people who fit with our culture and developing in tandem.”

Jeremy added: