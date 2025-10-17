Andrew Scott Ltd Completes Princess of Wales Hospital Project

Andrew Scott Ltd has completed the Princess of Wales Hospital project for its client, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board.

The project began in October 2024 on a 41-week programme. The comprehensive works encompassed more than 12 clinical and support areas, including six operating theatres, Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU), Theatre Recovery Unit, Ophthalmology Ward, Orthopaedics Ward, the main hospital street and multiple plant rooms.

Key upgrades included extensive mechanical and electrical (M&E) enhancements, fire prevention system improvements, emergency lighting upgrades, installation of new IPS/UPS systems, medical gas infrastructure, medical trunking, surgeons’ control panels, specialist lighting and pendants and full interior refurbishments including; ceilings, flooring to all wards and departments which also included the first floor main corridor, wall and door protection and decoration.

Additionally, the firm delivered new and refurbished workstations, modern recreational areas, and fully equipped kitchens, including commercial grade facilities. Windows and manifestations were replaced throughout the facility to improve both energy efficiency and patient comfort.

A significant component of the project involved the replacement of over 10,000m² of the existing hospital roof. This included new soffits, fascias, gutters, downpipes, lightning protection systems, photovoltaic (PV) panels and the reconfiguration of the main hospital plant room level corridor’s slabbed flat roof sections.

Mark Bowen, Managing Director of Andrew Scott Ltd, said:

“The successful delivery of the Princess of Wales Hospital project highlights our capability in managing complex healthcare infrastructure projects within very tight timelines. Despite evolving requirements, we maintained continuity of care, minimised disruption to hospital operations and delivered a high-quality outcome for our client.”

Jason Williams, Assistant Head of Operational Estates at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said:

“We had the pleasure of working with Andrew Scott Ltd on a complex roof replacement project that encompassed other targeted improvements works. This complex project involved tight deadlines, challenging circumstances and a wide range of equipment requirements that often changed due to unforeseen circumstances or the pace we were progressing as a result of us having to react quickly to our situation. From the outset, their professionalism, attention to detail and commitment to delivering quality work were clearly evident. “Despite the demanding time scales and the technical complexity involved not just with the roof replacement but other technical equipment and environments, the project was delivered on time and on budget, with no compromise on quality or safety. We would not hesitate to work with ASL again and highly recommend them to anyone seeking a reliable, responsive and highly capable contractor.”