Ammanford Convenience Store Changes Hands

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has successfully completed the sale of Family Shopper, a convenience store in Ammanford.
The newly refurbished convenience store close to the town centre benefits from heavy footfall in the area and passing trade.
The store has been purchased by private experienced operators.
Joe Brayne, Senior Business Agent who handled the sale, said:
“It was a pleasure to work with both parties on the sale and purchase of the store. It is a wonderful local convenience store – we received multiple enquiries which concluded with the owner accepting a price he was happy with. I wish the best of luck to the sellers in their new ventures, and also the new owners in continuing the business.”