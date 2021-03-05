Amlwch Sites to Become Part of Anglesey Enterprise Zone

Two sites at Amlwch are to join the Anglesey Enterprise Zone helping stimulate the economy and support jobs in the north of the island.

The two sites to be included are:

the Llwyn Onn Industrial Estate, a 15 hectare site which was the home of Rehau’s operations on the island. There is currently a 20,000 square foot unit vacant on the site.

the Octel former bromine works, which ceased operations in 2004. The site was in operation for over 50 years but, has since fallen into disrepair, with many of the buildings now laying derelict.

The two additions, follows advice from the Anglesey Enterprise Zone Advisory Board.

Amlwch’s economic situation has changed since the boundaries for the enterprise zone were originally drawn, following the closure of Rehau and decisions on Magnox decommissioning and Wylfa Newydd. The employment rates for the area are below those for Anglesey and Wales as a whole, but a skilled workforce continues to live locally.

Minister for Economy and North Wales Ken Skates said:

I’m pleased today to be able to announce that these two key sites in Amlwch will be included in the Anglesey Enterprise Zone. This will be a boost for the economy of north Anglesey, an area which has faced many challenges recently with the closure of Rehau and uncertainty over Wylfa. We know the area continues to benefit from a skilled workforce as well as the potential for development on these two sites. Having the backing of the enterprise zone will help to attract investment opportunities and improve infrastructure. It will also contribute to levelling up the economy of the island.

Anglesey Council’s Economic Development and Major Projects portfolio holder, Councillor Carwyn Jones, said:

Our Economic Development team presented the Welsh Government with a strong business case for including both these important sites in the Anglesey Enterprise Zone. Both the town and wider area of north Anglesey has been hit hard by recent job losses and disappointment with recent news about the Wylfa Newydd project. Today’s announcement by the Minister is great news for Amlwch, north Anglesey and whole Island; and provides a significant to boost the council’s existing North Anglesey Economic Regeneration plan. Our officers will now work with Welsh Government officials to determine what and how support can be secured to see investment and job creation on these two sites. We are eager to see activity commence as soon as possible, as part of the post Covid economic recovery efforts.

Council Leader, Councillor Llinos Medi, added:

We are committed to supporting economic growth in Amlwch and north Anglesey. This will take time and a great deal of work, but today’s announcement provides a real impetus for economic regeneration in the town. It will also allow us or those in the private sector to secure funding to develop these sites to meet the needs of local firms and potential investors. I now look forward to seeing enterprise zone status help stimulate investment and job growth in the town of Amlwch and surrounding area, which will support local communities.

Neil Rowlands Chair of the Anglesey Enterprise Zone said:

Today’s announcement by the minster is extremely welcome news for the north of Anglesey. By awarding enterprise zone status to Llwyn Onn industrial esate and Octel site in Amlwch it demonstrates not only the commitment of Welsh Government to intervene quickly, via the enterprise zone, and with substance to address the needs of the economy, it also confirms and recognises that a commitment to north Anglesey is required in assisting to help in the creation of jobs and growth to the already skilled local workforce, something supported by the Anglesey Enterprise Zone board. North Anglesey has been hit particularly hard in recent times with job losses, company closures and the challenges of delivering Wylfa Newydd. With enterprise zone status, this now allows north Anglesey access to increased profile, additional Welsh Government support, unique enterprise zone funding streams, training opportunities and inward investment opportunities.

Anglesey’s enterprise zone status has already been successful in drawing investment to the Island and more than 1,000 jobs created, safeguarded or assisted since its formation in 2012.