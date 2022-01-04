Ameresco Announces £1.09M Partnership With Merthyr Tydfil Council

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, has announced its partnership with Merthyr Tydfil Council on a £1.09 million energy conservation project.

Ameresco’s partnership with Merthyr Tydfil Council expands the renewable energy company’s presence in the United Kingdom.

Known as the former “Iron Capital of the World,” Merthyr Tydfil is in the process of transforming itself into a modern commercial hub and smart city. With the help of Ameresco, the city council will look to provide solutions across the council’s 31 sites, including upgrades to the town’s aging infrastructure, optimizing the lifespan of the existing equipment, installing nine solar pv systems and 30 LED lighting upgrades, and implementing smart heating and hot water systems.

Implemented upgrades will reduce Merthyr Tydfil’s energy costs, cut carbon emissions and improve the internal environment of buildings for town residents. Once completed, the project is estimated to save the city £136,000 per year and reduce carbon emissions from buildings by 251 tonnes per year. Throughout the survey process, Ameresco adhered to Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety of Merthyr Tydfil Council staff.

“With over one hundred properties in the council’s portfolio, and an energy spend in buildings of over £1.2 million per year, the potential benefits of this project could be significant,” said Judith Jones, chief officer of planning, engineering, estates and neighbourhood services at Merthyr Tydfil Council. “We are delighted to be working with Ameresco as our principal contractor on the project and look forward to optimising the energy efficiency of our properties, to improve the condition of our schools, reduce carbon emissions and save money.”

Improving the well-being and quality of life for Merthyr Tydfil’s residents is a key component of this energy conservation overhaul. The project also marks progress toward Merthyr Tydfil’s goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2030, as outlined by the Welsh government.

“We are excited to help Merthyr Tydfil reach its goals of net zero carbon neutrality,” said Britta MacIntosh, Senior Vice President, Ameresco. “Through our partnership, we hope to not only cut energy costs, but improve the comfort levels for town staff and building users.”

Construction is expected to be completed in March 2022.

To learn more about the Merthyr Tydfil Council project, visit https://www.ameresco.com/portfolio-item/merthyr-tdyfil-council-uk/.