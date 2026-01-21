Amentum to Partner with Rolls-Royce SMR on Building First Small Modular Reactors

Amentum, a global leader in advanced engineering and technology solutions, has been selected as the program delivery partner for the first deployments of the Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactor (SMR).

Rolls-Royce SMR and Amentum have signed a collaborative agreement giving Amentum the program delivery role responsible for integration, oversight and governance, construction management and execution of SMR deployment.

In November it was announced that, subject to final contract, Rolls-Royce SMR would design the UK’s first small modular reactor nuclear power station at Wylfa, Anglesey.

Rolls-Royce SMR said at the time that the announcement marked “the first step in what will be a 100-year commitment to clean energy, innovation, and community partnership at Wylfa”.

Amentum said it will immediately work on ensuring successful delivery of the first Rolls-Royce SMRs in the UK and Czech Republic. In partnership with Rolls-Royce SMR, the company will deploy its full nuclear life cycle experience to oversee multi-functional program execution and integrated planning to support the on-time and on-budget delivery of SMR-generated power.

“The Amentum Rolls-Royce SMR collaboration advances the deployment of this transformational technology, a critical enabler in strengthening energy security in the UK and continental Europe,” said John Heller, Chief Executive Officer of Amentum. “Amentum brings its industry-leading expertise as a project delivery partner for complex energy infrastructure to the forefront of small modular reactor deployment, ushering in the next generation of clean, reliable energy.”

Loren Jones, senior vice president and head of Amentum’s Energy and Environment-International business, said:

“Amentum will support the deployment of a fleet of Rolls-Royce SMRs, contributing to our growth and our plan to create new jobs in the UK over the next four years,” “Amentum’s deep nuclear expertise and robust supplier network are ideal to support growing energy requirements and drive long-term industrial growth.”

Rolls-Royce SMR chief executive Chris Cholerton said:

“By working with Amentum, an established and experienced global nuclear leader, we are combining our skills to build a powerful team that will enable successful delivery on our order commitments in multiple markets. “We have secured a world‑leading partner that is fully invested in our success. This partnership plays directly to our strengths – ours in advanced manufacturing and engineering, and theirs in program and construction excellence. It is a truly synergistic relationship that strengthens our overall offering.”

Ruth Todd CBE, Rolls-Royce SMR’s operations and supply chain director, said:

“Partnering with Amentum to successfully deliver the Rolls-Royce SMR program is an important moment for us. “This partnership supplements our existing capabilities with specialist expertise, geographical reach and provides access to the breadth of Amentum’s wider supply chain. It ensures we are equipped to deliver our programs in the UK, Czech Republic, in Sweden and globally with confidence, scale and robust delivery assurance. The Amentum – Rolls-Royce SMR collaboration advances our deployment plans significantly.”

Amentum is supported in this role by supply chain partners Turner & Townsend, Hochtief, Mace Consult and Unipart.