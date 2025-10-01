Ambition North Wales Podcast Series Highlights Opportunities for Region’s Prosperity

Ambition North Wales is launching a new podcast series which explores the opportunities being unlocked for the future prosperity of the region.

Ambition North Wales serves as the region’s Corporate Joint Committee, comprising its six local authorities – Gwynedd, Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Wrexham and Flintshire – and the Snowdonia National Park Authority.

The series kicks off with an episode focused on the £24.6 million North Wales Clean Energy Fund, which is designed to be a major step in accelerating the region’s transition to a low-carbon economy. Part of the North Wales Growth Deal, the Fund will support private and voluntary sector organisations to deliver renewable energy, energy efficiency, storage, and decarbonisation projects.

Host Gemma Casey, editor of Business News Wales, is joined in the first episode by Matt Popple, Partnerships & Project Manager at UMi, Alun Jones, Head of Social Investment at WCVA and Meghan Davies, Energy and Net Zero Programme Manager at Ambition North Wales.

The podcast series is produced in collaboration with Business News Wales as part of its specialist podcast production service. It is available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Alwen Williams, Chief Executive of Ambition North Wales, said:

“Ambition North Wales aims to make North Wales connected through digital connectivity and infrastructure, smart by promoting research and exploiting innovation in the region’s high value sectors, resilient by creating new high value jobs and giving young people a reason to stay, and sustainable by protecting the environment and developing responsibly. “This podcast series explores in-depth many of the key projects which are focused on improving the economic, social and environmental well-being of North Wales, and the opportunities for businesses and organisations across sectors and of all sizes to get involved.”

The first episode of The Ambition North Wales Podcast will be available here soon.