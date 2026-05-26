Ambition North Wales Invites Applications to New Business Advisory Board

Ambition North Wales is seeking private sector leaders to help shape the region's future as part of its new Business Advisory Board.

The new board members will represent businesses and employers across North Wales, by bringing insight, independent advice and constructive challenge as Ambition North Wales delivers a transformational programme of work to drive economic growth.

Operating as a local government entity, Ambition North Wales holds statutory responsibilities, including delivering a Regional Strategic Transport Plan, a Strategic Development Plan, and promoting and enhancing regional economic well-being.

Within this work, delivery of the North Wales Growth Deal is accelerating, and the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone is underway — together representing £400 million of government investment. These programmes aim to unlock up to £2 billion in total investment and create more than 10,000 jobs over the next decade.

The Business Advisory Board will be placed at the heart of this progress — providing strategic advice and acting as a powerful advocate for Ambition North Wales and the region.

The board will be chaired by Dave Penrith, with Nick Bennett as Vice-Chair. Both serve as Non-Executive Advisors to Ambition North Wales and together bring extensive expertise in capital projects, governance, engineering, digital transformation and economic development.

Dave Penrith, said:

“The Business Advisory Board will play a vital role in driving change and ensuring North Wales reaches its full economic potential – for its businesses and people. The chance to become a member of the Board is a rare opportunity to play a defining role in helping to shape the region's future and make a lasting impact.”

Nick Bennett, said:

“It's exciting to be bringing this new Board together at such a pivotal time – where it can act as a real catalyst for long-term economic success. We are looking for private sector leaders with strong networks, sound judgement and a passion for supporting transformative investment across North Wales.”

The new board member roles are unpaid volunteer positions, with a commitment required to bi-monthly meetings, alongside active engagement with stakeholders and partners.

Full details are available at https://ambitionnorth.wales/opportunities/business-advisory-board/