Ambition North Wales Expands Procurement Capacity as Major Regional Projects Move into Delivery

Ambition North Wales is strengthening its operational capacity as its responsibilities as the region’s Corporate Joint Committee – including delivery of the North Wales Growth Deal – become more focused on project implementation.

To support this next phase, the organisation is investing in senior procurement expertise to support the growing scale and complexity of plans and projects as they move from development into delivery. The role will be central to ensuring strong governance, compliance with public procurement requirements, and the embedding of social value, sustainability and value for money across all delivery activity.

The new senior procurement officer role will sit within the organisation’s Operations Team, supporting procurement and contract management across a diverse programme of transformational projects. The appointment is designed to strengthen governance, ensure compliance with public procurement requirements and, critically, embed social value, sustainability and best value for money into delivery.

Ambition North Wales supports a wide-ranging portfolio of capital and strategic initiatives spanning transport, planning and economic development. The appointment reflects Ambition North Wales’ commitment to building the systems, skills and capability needed to manage suppliers, contracts and partnerships effectively at scale across the region.

Hedd Vaughan-Evans, Head of Operations at Ambition North Wales, said the recruitment reflects the organisation’s evolution as projects progress at pace.

“As our work moves further into delivery, it’s vital that we have the right expertise in place to manage investment effectively and responsibly.” he said. “This role is about ensuring that public funding delivers genuine real, long-term value, not just in terms of infrastructure, but in social, economic and environmental outcomes for communities across North Wales.”

He added that procurement plays a central role in shaping regional impact.

“How we procure shapes local supply chains, supports skills development and drives sustainability. Strengthening this capability helps ensure that the Growth Deal, alongside our other workstreams, creates and supports a resilient, inclusive economy and opportunities across the region.”

Based at Llandudno Junction with hybrid working, the role, contracted for three years initially, signals Ambition North Wales’ intent to build lasting organisational capacity to which will support economic growth now and into the future.

View full job description and how to apply here