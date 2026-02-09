Ambition North Wales’ 4G+ Project Enables First Small Cell Deployment with O2 and Ontix, Boosting Mobile Connectivity in Flintshire

Mobile connectivity in North Wales has taken a significant step forward with the region’s first O2 4G and 5G small cell sites now live in Flintshire.

Small cells are compact mobile radio units installed on street furniture such as lighting columns that strengthen coverage and add capacity in areas where demand is high or traditional masts are not suitable. The new sites, delivered by infrastructure provider Ontix on behalf of O2, are already improving service for residents, businesses and visitors.

A total of four small cell sites have been installed across Flintshire, including Deeside Industrial Park, one of the biggest industrial clusters in the UK, demonstrating a commitment from O2 to supporting industry as well as communities.

This deployment has been enabled through support from Flintshire County Council, which provided O2 and Ontix with access to its streetlighting columns for hosting the equipment.

The achievement follows work led by Ambition North Wales, via its 4G+ digital project, to help councils across the region introduce ‘Open Access Agreements’ – making their infrastructure available to telecommunications companies, like O2. By providing guidance, developing best practice approaches, and engaging with industry, Ambition North Wales has supported councils to accelerate improvements in connectivity, a model increasingly used by local authorities across the UK.

Councils such as Flintshire County Council have introduced ‘Open Access Agreements’, allowing multiple mobile operators to use public sector assets. These agreements offer a cost-effective way to extend coverage, particularly in locations where larger masts may not be viable, and help minimise additional street clutter. Ambition North Wales believes the success of the project will pave the way for additional operators to bring forward proposals to expand the use of small cells in areas where councils have approved the use of their infrastructure through ‘Open Access Agreements’.

With the extra capacity provided by these O2 small cells, residents can expect more reliable mobile service for everyday calls and online access. Local businesses will benefit from steadier, more resilient connectivity, helping them stay connected with customers and operate effectively during busy periods.

Cllr Mark Pritchard, Chair, Ambition North Wales, said:

“This deployment marks an important milestone for North Wales. By enabling councils to open up their infrastructure to mobile operators, we’re helping create the conditions for better, more reliable connectivity across the region. Improved digital connectivity underpins our region’s ambitions for growth, innovation, and thriving local communities.”

Councillor Richard Jones, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transformation Growth and Place, Flintshire County Council, said:

“The council welcomes this investment by O2 and Ontix and is pleased to have worked with them and with Ambition North Wales to make public assets available to improve mobile connectivity, a first for North Wales.”

Richard Williams, Director of Acquisition at Ontix, said:

“Deeside is one of Europe’s largest industrial parks and it is a thriving hub of industry and innovation. By boosting vital network connectivity today, O2 and Ontix are supporting the growth of UK industries tomorrow.”

Steven Verigotta, Director of Mobile Delivery at Virgin Media O2, said:

“Our Mobile Transformation plan is all about ensuring our customers receive a reliable network experience in the moments that matter most. These new small cells will provide extra capacity to the growing Deeside Industrial Park, providing a boost to the businesses based there and to the local economy.”

For further information about the Digital Programme and Ambition North Wales' work to improve mobile connectivity across North Wales, please contact them at digital@ambitionnorth.wales

If you would like to check mobile coverage in your area, please use the mobile coverage checker on the Ofcom website – https://www.ofcom.org.uk/mobile-coverage-checker