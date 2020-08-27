amber energy Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

amber energy, the Cardiff-headquartered energy management consultancy and utilitech pioneer, has announced the appointment of Dan Ashman as its chief marketing officer (CMO). This new role will drive amber energy’s growth and innovation aspirations.

In his new role Dan will be responsible for the marketing and product innovation strategies of amber enterprise group’s brands, which include amber energy, Community Utilities, Power2Africa, Energy Relief, The Student Energy Project, and AltBot.

The creation of this role further demonstrates amber energy’s growth ambitions, following the company securing a long-term, unsecured loan of £1million earlier this year.

Dan joined amber energy in 2018 as head of marketing and became group marketing director eight months later. Before joining the business Dan was a successful ecommerce entrepreneur and in 2010 even competed against amber energy in a small business competition.

Nick Proctor, founder and CEO of amber energy, said,

“Dan has been on amber energy’s radar since 2010, and it was clear from day one of him joining the company that he brings unrivalled expertise and skill to any challenge. “At amber energy Dan has built a thriving marketing team that creates campaigns to rival our biggest competitors with their strategy and creativity. He replicated this success when he took on responsibility for our business development and commercial teams, through his ability to bring the best out of people. He’s a leader who is always willing to roll up his sleeves and get involved with what needs doing. “In his new role as group CMO, Dan will also consult on all customer-facing tech development, which is an area that he is exceptionally skilled in and where has really helped to develop and shape amber energy as a utilitech brand.”

On his appointment, Dan Ashman said,