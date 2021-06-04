Ambassador Theatre Group Reveals the Brand for Swansea Arena

The world’s leading operator of live entertainment venues, Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) has revealed the brand for its new, state-of-the-art venue, Swansea Arena.

Developed by Mumbles based creative consultancy, Kneath Associates, the bilingual concept aims to set the contemporary typographic brand firmly at the centre of a stage, viewed as a single point of focus, taking the centre of the spotlight.

Following the brief set by ATG to reflect the design of the venue within a high quality, clean brand that conveys the significance of it being the city’s first Arena and large-scale conferencing centre while maintaining the individuality and independence of the specific venue within the ATG portfolio, Kneath Associates drew upon its rich Welsh heritage and experience to deliver a design that the city can be proud of.

Kneath Associates said:

“We are incredibly proud to have been able to work with Ambassador Theatre Group on this brand. Having lived in and around Swansea Bay all our lives, we have a tangible emotional connection to the arena development and the value it will bring to the city. During our work on the brand, we were inspired by the notions of technology combining with performance. How together they can creatively work to elevate an experience beyond normal expectations.”

Swansea Council leader, Rob Stewart said:

“The arena branding is smart, modern and dynamic – it will help this top class new venue bring new excitement and wealth to Swansea. “This is a big step forward for our new Copr Bay district which will be a catalyst to Swansea’s £1bn regeneration, bringing new jobs, homes and leisure opportunities to the city centre.”

Swansea Arena General Manager, Lisa Mart, said:

“With the release of our branding we are now yet another step closer to our venue’s official opening! I am really pleased that we were able to work with a local company who understood our vision for the Arena and how we wanted to portray that in the branding. Simple, modern, and with the flexibility to work in a multitude of settings, it reflects the design of the arena perfectly. It also creates a compatible base for any prospective future partners to merge with ensuring long term brand awareness within the industry and local area.”

Director of Corporate Development for ATG, Libby Grant, said:

“As we eagerly anticipate our doors opening in Swansea, we are looking for partners to come on the journey with us. A chance to engage with up to 230,000 visitors per year we offer a compelling platform for partners to associate with music and the performing arts and take centre stage in our new state of the art arena.”

The development of the Arena will be a significant landmark within Swansea’s city centre and its £135 million transformational Copr Bay Phase One project, which is being delivered by the Council working alongside development manager RivingtonHark. Once complete, it will comprise the brand-new 3,500 capacity indoor arena and conference centre – next to Swansea Marina – as well as new independent restaurants, city centre apartments, a 1.1-acre coastal park, car parking, and a new ‘gateway’ landmark pedestrian and cyclist bridge, to provide a seamless passageway connecting the revived city-centre to Swansea’s Marina and its famed coastline.

Swansea City Centre is one of the largest urban transformations currently being delivered in Europe; over £1billion is being invested across the city, allowing Swansea to realise its potential to be one of the most vibrant places to live, work, visit and study in the UK.

The arena also forms part of the Swansea City and Waterfront Digital District project which is being part-funded by the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay City Deal.

