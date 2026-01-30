Amazon Team Supports Local Schools Through Volunteering and Funding

Employees from Amazon in Swansea have been helping out at two schools in the city.

The schools included Talycopa Primary School and Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bryn Y Môr. The schools in Swansea provide inclusive, supportive learning environments where every child is encouraged to thrive academically and emotionally, preparing them for future success.

30 employees from Amazon in Swansea helped with general maintenance of the schools’ grounds, painting playgrounds and working in the gardens.

Alongside the volunteering, Amazon in Swansea donated a total of £2,400 to the schools.

Angela Pitis is an employee from Amazon in Swansea and she said:

“I really appreciate the opportunities Amazon gives us to volunteer with our colleagues. I especially enjoyed gardening and clearing the area at Talycopa Primary School, and I can’t wait for our next volunteering session.”

Rebecca McKnight, Headteacher from Talycopa Primary School, added:

“Thank you to the team from Amazon in Swansea for this donation, and for giving their time to brighten up our school. It’s amazing what a fresh lick of paint can do to inspire young minds! This support goes a long way in making sure our school is a happy, safe and comforting space for children to learn – thank you, Amazon.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. ‘Cwtch Mawr’ Multibank opened in Swansea in 2024, with Faith in Families. The initiative has donated more than 12 million surplus goods to over 800,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.