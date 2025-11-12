Amazon Economic Impact Report Highlights £2.4 Billion Contribution to Wales

Amazon’s latest Economic Impact Report reveals that the company has invested more than £2.4 billion in Wales since 2010.

The 2025 Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features comprehensive data covering employment opportunities Amazon has generated across the region and the scope of economic activity driven by its investments.

Key findings from the 2025 Amazon Economic Impact Report include:

Amazon has invested over £2.4 billion in Wales since 2010.

This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed an estimated £1.8 billion to the region's GDP since 2010.

Over 430 people in Wales have successfully completed Amazon's career development and skills training initiatives since 2010.

More than 90 apprentices from Wales have graduated through the Amazon Apprenticeship programme since 2010.

Since 2010, Amazon has created over 2,000 full and part-time employment opportunities across Wales.

“Amazon is committed to strengthening the regional economy and supporting the broader Welsh community through strategic investments, employment creation, charitable contributions and community engagement initiatives,” said David Marcok, from Amazon in Swansea. “As we maintain our commitment to regional economic development, we're enhancing our partnerships with community organisations throughout Swansea. In 2025 so far, our team has collaborated with many organisations including Save the Children and Wales Air Ambulance through volunteer engagement, product contributions and direct financial assistance. We look forward to expanding our community support initiatives in the months ahead as we continue serving customers, sellers and communities.”

Amazon recently announced plans to invest £40 billion in the UK over the next three years (2025-2027). This investment includes building four new fulfilment centres and new delivery stations nationwide, as well as upgrades and expansions to its existing network of over 100 operations buildings across the country.

The investment will create thousands of new permanent, full-time jobs in the UK, with the vast majority outside of London and the South East.