2 September 2025
 SWANSEA 

Amazon Brings Free Innovation Training to Swansea

Amazon in Swansea
Businesses in Wales are invited to attend the Amazon Innovation Accelerator, a programme that provides free training to SMEs.

The Amazon Innovation Accelerator (AIA) is coming to Swansea for the first time, hosted at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the city on September 12. It provides small and medium businesses with free training on how to innovate as they grow as well as insights into how Amazon has scaled its own operations in the UK.

Participants will benefit from a day of in-person workshops delivered by senior Amazon leaders. Topics include an insight into Amazon’s culture of innovation and working backwards mechanisms as well as a detailed walk-through of Amazon’s Swansea fulfilment centre to see the Amazon’s technology and processes in practice.

David Marcok, Site Leader at Amazon in Swansea
Participants will also gain access to a comprehensive e-learning course which includes modules on Introduction to AI, digitisation, innovation, leadership, operational efficiency and more. Participating businesses can also earn recognition as an AIA Innovation Leader.

“The Amazon Innovation Accelerator exists to help businesses as they develop cultures of innovation within their own organisations,” said David Marcok, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Swansea.

 

“The Accelerator has been successful so far, and I am excited to host businesses in Wales at our Swansea site.”

Local small and medium sized businesses can register to apply for the Amazon Innovation Accelerator now. Spaces are limited and applications close on September 5.

For more information contact aia-uk@amazon.com.



