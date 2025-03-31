AltraLaw Strengthens Leadership Team with Promotion

AltraLaw, the UK’s first not-for-profit law firm, has promoted its Senior Solicitor and Head of Training Carys Strong to Partner.

Caerphilly-based AltraLaw offers expert legal guidance on employment law, work-related conflicts and Wills, Trusts, and Probate, from the unique position of using its business for good – meaning all profits go to charitable causes chosen by its colleagues, clients and referrers.

Carys joined AltraLaw in December 2023 and, since then, has been pivotal in its growth and development. A qualified solicitor, she also worked as an HR Consultant and trainer at the former gender equality charity, Chwarae Teg.

Carys met AltraLaw’s founder and Head of Employment, Nathan Vidini, when she was a trainee in his team at Slater and Gordon in Cardiff more than 10 years ago. The pair kept in touch and she joined Nathan at AltraLaw to strengthen its employment team and assist in training employers and business leaders in creating diverse and inclusive workplaces.

Carys said:

“Working at AltraLaw isn’t like working at a typical solicitor’s practice – the work we do is so important and life changing for many of our clients, who are very vulnerable. It’s tough and stressful work but, we balance this with having lots of fun together as a team. AltraLaw is a place that I have come to love more and more, and I honestly cannot see myself working anywhere else ever again. To be able to do a job I love, with people I love, to help clients who desperately need it, and at the same time make money to donate to charity is a dream come true. “To be given the opportunity to be a Partner at AltraLaw and guide the future of the firm is a true honour. AltraLaw has made a clear commitment to social responsibility and giving back to its community much more than any other business; we make significant financial donations to help charities we and our client feel passionate about. The ethos and ‘purpose-based’ mission of AltraLaw is something I truly believe in and one that resonates so much with our clients too.

“I am really looking forward to working closely with the existing management team to take AltraLaw to the next level.”

Nathan Vidini said:

“The difference Carys has made to our team since she joined is immeasurable. We are genuinely thrilled she is part of our team and just as proud that we are able to offer her a partnership – our first home-grown partner at AltraLaw. We feel the future of AltraLaw and continuation of our mission to help those most vulnerable in society is in safe hands. “We are a valued-based firm and Carys epitomises that. In the relatively short time she has been with us, she has showed her impact in all the ways we value as a firm. She has shown empathy and compassion to clients and provided expert legal and practical advice to assist them at a desperate time.

“Carys has also educated employers on inclusivity and diversity and has challenged injustice and promoted better practices to ensure less people experience discrimination at work. Carys’ work with our partner charities is nothing short of magic; spearheading campaigns and events to raise thousands in addition to the financial donations made from her work. “Carys becoming a partner in the practice was a ‘no-brainer’ and we can’t wait to see what the future holds with her injection of passion, commitment and energy into the management team.”

Last year, AltraLaw donated more than £90,000 to good causes whilst helping hundreds of clients resolve disputes and empower them to challenge discrimination, harassment, bullying and other unfair and unlawful treatment at work.