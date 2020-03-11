Alternative Lender ThinCats Appoints New Associate Director for Wales

Alternative lender ThinCats, which specialises in lending to mid-sized SMEs, has announced the appointment of Stefan Nubert as Associate Director for Wales, the South West and the Midlands.

Stefan, who will be based in Cardiff, brings an array of funding experience to ThinCats, having joined from Barclays where he was Assistant Vice President of Debt Finance. In this role, he supported the Barclays Debt Finance Execution team in originating, structuring and executing debt. Before Barclays, Stefan worked at RBS, and Lloyds Banking Group.

At ThinCats, Stefan will be responsible for supporting deals throughout the area, and working alongside the business community to deliver complex funding solutions for growing regional businesses.

Stefan Nubert, Associate Director, said:

I’ve seen first-hand the difficulties SMEs have faced when trying to access funding support. I believe there is a real opportunity for alternative lenders, like ThinCats, to step up to fulfil a need within the SME business landscape, from origination to execution.

Mike Hackett, Head of Sales, ThinCats, said: