Almost £11 Million Allocated to Level Up Aberystwyth

Aberystwyth was allocated almost £11 million from the Levelling Up Fund for several projects across the town and seafront.

Regeneration of three sites

  • The funding will help with three projects:
  • regenerating Old College, Aberystwyth Marina, and Aberystwyth Promenade
  • building new hospitality facilities, visitor accommodation and retail space
  • creating new green transport infrastructure

Benefits for Aberystwyth

The investment is expected to benefit the town by:

  • attracting more visitors interested in culture, heritage and food
  • enhancing its position as a tourist destination
  • increasing visitor numbers
  • improving accessibility

Find out more about levelling up.

 