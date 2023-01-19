Almost £11 Million Allocated to Level Up Aberystwyth

Aberystwyth was allocated almost £11 million from the Levelling Up Fund for several projects across the town and seafront.

Regeneration of three sites

The funding will help with three projects:

regenerating Old College, Aberystwyth Marina, and Aberystwyth Promenade

building new hospitality facilities, visitor accommodation and retail space

creating new green transport infrastructure

Benefits for Aberystwyth

The investment is expected to benefit the town by:

attracting more visitors interested in culture, heritage and food

enhancing its position as a tourist destination

increasing visitor numbers

improving accessibility

