Almost £11 Million Allocated to Level Up Aberystwyth

Aberystwyth was allocated almost £11 million from the Levelling Up Fund for several projects across the town and seafront.
Regeneration of three sites
- The funding will help with three projects:
- regenerating Old College, Aberystwyth Marina, and Aberystwyth Promenade
- building new hospitality facilities, visitor accommodation and retail space
- creating new green transport infrastructure
Benefits for Aberystwyth
The investment is expected to benefit the town by:
- attracting more visitors interested in culture, heritage and food
- enhancing its position as a tourist destination
- increasing visitor numbers
- improving accessibility
