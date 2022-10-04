Allcott Associates Chartered Surveyors Expands into Wales

With a strong heritage of carrying out residential building surveys across England, Allcott Associates has now expanded over the border, with a new office in Cardiff opening next week.

Allcott Associates is excited to announce that David “Dai” Thomas MRICS, Associate Partner at the firm, is heading up their first Welsh office.

Dai has over 20 years of building surveying experience. Until recently, he was working from the firm's Birmingham headquarters, but a recent move back to his native country provided Allcott Associates with a fantastic opportunity to move into Wales.

Several locations were considered, with Cardiff selected due to its vibrant housing market and its capital city status. Dai said:

“I’m really excited to be bringing Allcott Associates to South Wales. The Cardiff location is perfect – it means that we can support our clients in the city, while also reaching out into Newport, Monmouthshire and the Vale of Glamorgan.”

Allcott Associates will be focussing on delivering full (level 3) building surveys and level 2 HomeBuyer reports to buyers purchasing properties in the region. Dai noted,

“It has been an absolute pleasure returning to my hometown and getting to know the local estate agents and property professionals. I’m looking forward to using my experience in residential property to help everyone from first-time buyers to seasoned property purchasers”. Looking forward, Allcott Associates already has plans to expand further into Wales. As Timothy Allcott, Residential Partner explained “We are delighted that Dai’s relocation has enabled Allcott Associates to open our 14th office – our first in Wales. With Cardiff and the surrounding region accounting for nearly 20% of house sales in Wales, it’s a great base for Dai to use his extensive experience to grow his team further. We are then planning to look towards expanding to the north and west, so that we can support clients all over the country.”

Matthew Baker, Commercial Partner added,

“Dai will be very missed by our Birmingham team, but this was an opportunity that could not be missed. Dai is one of our most experienced surveyors, with a knowledge of building defects that is hard to match. As well as being a fantastic move forwards for our company, we look forward to using our Cardiff base to bring new jobs and growth to the region”.

Allcott Associates Cardiff office, based out of Wellington House, Wellington Street, Cardiff, CF11 9BE, officially opens on 3 October.